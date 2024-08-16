Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Gentex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 173.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.