Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 67.0% in July

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -17.90%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

