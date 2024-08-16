Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,239 shares of company stock worth $10,943,920. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 365,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.