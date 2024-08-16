GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.63. 282,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

