Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

