Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GAMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
About Gamma Communications
