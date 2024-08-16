Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 430,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 187,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

