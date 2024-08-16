Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in 3M by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

