Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.41.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

