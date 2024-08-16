Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.08. 412,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

