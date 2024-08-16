Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 208.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 5.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 947,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 614,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

