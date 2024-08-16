FY2025 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Reduced by Scotiabank (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

IFP stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$15.35 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

