FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Decreased by Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Vitalhub Trading Down 0.9 %

Vitalhub stock opened at C$8.48 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$8.77. The stock has a market cap of C$430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.65.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.