FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Reduced by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.07 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $315.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

