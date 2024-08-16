FY2024 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Invesco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,841. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 57,076 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.