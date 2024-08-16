FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.08). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The company had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

