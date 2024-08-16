FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million.
Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $207.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 115.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Organigram by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
