FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Organigram in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGI

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $207.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 115.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Organigram by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.