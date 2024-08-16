FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($9.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($7.09) per share.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Biohaven by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

