FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Position Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:YJUN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares. The company has a market cap of $166.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

