FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.98

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152.98 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 693605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.88).

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £373.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,654.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65), for a total value of £67,896.57 ($86,691.23). 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

