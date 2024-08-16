Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen Sells 52,874 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FOX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 827,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

