Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 9.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 486,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
