Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 9.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 486,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FT

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

About Fortune Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.