Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $953,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

