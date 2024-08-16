Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 21.3 %

NASDAQ FBRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 1,609,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,442. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

