Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $75.70

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $78.30. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

