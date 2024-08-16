Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,936. The firm has a market cap of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 531.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 274,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 62,659 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

