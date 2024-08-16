Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-$5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. 136,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

