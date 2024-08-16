FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.19

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 2592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

