FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $27.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 102,975 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

