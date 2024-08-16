Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,904,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $456,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $167.43.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.