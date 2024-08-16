First PREMIER Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODMFree Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,821,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 92,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

