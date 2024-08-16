First PREMIER Bank Sells 100 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 404,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

