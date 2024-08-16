First PREMIER Bank Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,962. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

