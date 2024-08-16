First PREMIER Bank Has $10.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $15.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.47. 435,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,888. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

