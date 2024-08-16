First PREMIER Bank Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,674. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

