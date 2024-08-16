First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

ECL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,250. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average is $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

