First PREMIER Bank Buys 227 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,499 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 248,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 106,215 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 7,836,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,819,957. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

