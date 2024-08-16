First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,782,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 1,176,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

