First PREMIER Bank Acquires 29 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $49.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

