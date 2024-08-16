First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FBNC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. 17,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,404. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

