Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Plans Final Dividend of $0.21

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
