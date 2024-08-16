Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.06

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 43854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

