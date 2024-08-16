Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.