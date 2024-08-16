Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 98,230 shares.The stock last traded at $51.47 and had previously closed at $51.61.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

