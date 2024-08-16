Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.73 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $870.14 million and approximately $98.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

