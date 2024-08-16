FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,314. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.11. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

