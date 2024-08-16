FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.40. 1,317,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day moving average of $266.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

