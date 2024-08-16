FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $23.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.40. 1,317,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day moving average of $266.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
