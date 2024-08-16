Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 467,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,335. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $375.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

