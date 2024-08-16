FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $408.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.67. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,288,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

