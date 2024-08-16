Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 53,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

