Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 2.7%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.80. 60,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 211,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

